Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $795,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,193.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 180,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $6,487,200.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 145,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,912,600.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 125,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $3,972,500.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Slack by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth $220,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Slack by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Slack by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. bought a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $85,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WORK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

