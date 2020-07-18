Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin Sells 9,125 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

