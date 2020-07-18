SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) Insider Acquires A$49,999.04 in Stock

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) insider Robert Campbell purchased 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.38 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.04 ($34,245.92).
SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited has a one year low of A$1.10 ($0.75) and a one year high of A$3.99 ($2.73). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.
SKYCITY Entertainment Group Company Profile
