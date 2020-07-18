SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) Insider Acquires A$49,999.04 in Stock

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) insider Robert Campbell purchased 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.38 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.04 ($34,245.92).

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited has a one year low of A$1.10 ($0.75) and a one year high of A$3.99 ($2.73). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Get SKYCITY Entertainment Group alerts:

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Company Profile

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, recreation, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Skycity Auckland, Rest of New Zealand, Adelaide Casino, and International Business segments.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SKYCITY Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYCITY Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.