SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Trading Up 2.1%

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 3,187,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,104,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

SinglePoint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services, and block chain solutions in the United States. The company offers mobile Web checkout gateway services, which allows mobile users to purchase goods and services directly from Web-enabled mobile phone through credit or debit card.

