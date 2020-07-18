Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells C$128,800.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$128,800.00.

Shares of SVM opened at C$9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.98. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.13.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVM. Pi Financial set a C$6.80 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

