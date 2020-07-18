Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

SILK stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.40.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($20.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $256,575.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 13,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $544,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,829.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000,550 shares of company stock worth $195,173,183. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

