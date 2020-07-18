Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $104,750.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.40, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
