Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $104,750.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.40, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.