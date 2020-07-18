Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) vs. LightPath Technologies (OTCMKTS:LPTH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sigma Designs and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A LightPath Technologies -4.48% -4.67% -3.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and LightPath Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million 0.14 -$120.04 million N/A N/A LightPath Technologies $33.75 million 2.46 -$2.68 million ($0.07) -45.86

LightPath Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Designs.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Sigma Designs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

