Sidoti Upgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to “Buy”

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Korn Ferry by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 147,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,631,000 after acquiring an additional 112,433 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 284,546 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,326,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

