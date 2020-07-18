SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. SI-Bone has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.87.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $170,703.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $547,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $804,671. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,507,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SI-Bone by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486,924 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 182,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 3,124.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.