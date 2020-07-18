Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 610 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.83) price target (down from GBX 600 ($7.38)) on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 520 ($6.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 511 ($6.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 547.77 ($6.74).

LON RSA opened at GBX 432.80 ($5.33) on Thursday. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 321.20 ($3.95) and a one year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 452.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

