Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020 // Comments off

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 610 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.83) price target (down from GBX 600 ($7.38)) on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 520 ($6.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 511 ($6.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 547.77 ($6.74).

LON RSA opened at GBX 432.80 ($5.33) on Thursday. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 321.20 ($3.95) and a one year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 452.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Analyst Recommendations for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.