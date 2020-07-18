Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $928.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of -800.11 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,074.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $874.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Raymond James cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $998.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.21.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

