Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Shares Down 1.5%

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) was down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 226.20 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 231 ($2.84), approximately 296,952 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 535% from the average daily volume of 46,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.50 ($2.89).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 241.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 million and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Shires Income alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Shires Income’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.