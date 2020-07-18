Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) vs. SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Head-To-Head Survey

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SEACOR Marine and Ship Finance International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ship Finance International 0 4 1 0 2.20

SEACOR Marine presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.43%. Ship Finance International has a consensus target price of $11.54, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than Ship Finance International.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Ship Finance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -39.66% -14.51% -6.88% Ship Finance International -6.78% 10.56% 2.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Ship Finance International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.26 -$92.84 million N/A N/A Ship Finance International $458.85 million 2.33 $89.18 million $1.09 8.22

Ship Finance International has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Ship Finance International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ship Finance International beats SEACOR Marine on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter, Bareboat Charter, and Other. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houma, LA.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

