Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

STX stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 million and a PE ratio of -12.53. Shield Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 202 ($2.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.31.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.