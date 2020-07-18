ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Lowered by OTR Global

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $372.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.93.

NYSE NOW opened at $421.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.43. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $430.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.72, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $859,777.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,605,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after acquiring an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

