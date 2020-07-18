Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Cut to GBX 45 by Analysts at Barclays

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Senior from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Senior from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt lowered Senior to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Senior from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 95.86 ($1.18).

SNR opened at GBX 57.25 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $240.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.18. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 45.13 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.80 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 14,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,419 ($91.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,011.07 ($1,292,162.28).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

