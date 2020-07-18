Semux (SEM) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $648,386.56 and $1.05 million worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003715 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000458 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000132 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

