Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $60.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have commented on SIGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, Director William M. Rue bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.73. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.