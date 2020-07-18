SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.21% of SEI Investments worth $17,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.