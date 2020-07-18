SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 905 ($11.14) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 878 ($10.80). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

SGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 675 ($8.31) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 855 ($10.52) to GBX 880 ($10.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 980 ($12.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 870.92 ($10.72).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SGRO stock opened at GBX 921.20 ($11.34) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 890.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 852.72. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 8.91 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 946.40 ($11.65). The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.03), for a total transaction of £62,518.65 ($76,936.56).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.