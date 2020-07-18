Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Seelos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

