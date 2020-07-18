Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Trading Down 0.4%

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 259 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.22), 208,045 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 107,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.24).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Secure Income REIT from GBX 452 ($5.56) to GBX 444 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Secure Income REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 345.29. The company has a market cap of $824.88 million and a PE ratio of 5.24.

In other news, insider Leslie Ferrar purchased 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £4,200.75 ($5,169.52).

About Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.