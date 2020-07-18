Sebastian Grady Sells 29,779 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady sold 29,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $158,424.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sebastian Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Sebastian Grady sold 84,685 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $451,371.05.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Rimini Street Inc has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.34 million, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts predict that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

