Sealed Air Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

