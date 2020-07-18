Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €82.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €82.00 ($92.13) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €60.50 ($67.98) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($63.48) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.20 ($74.38).

Scout24 stock opened at €71.10 ($79.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €43.50 ($48.88) and a fifty-two week high of €72.40 ($81.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.05.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

