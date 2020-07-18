Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft Sells 5,000 Shares

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Hanft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $144.22 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

