Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft Sells 5,000 Shares

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Adam Hanft also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 13th, Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 7th, Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00.
Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $144.22 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
