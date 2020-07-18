Scotiabank Upgrades Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Sector Outperform

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

SLB stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 121.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 120.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

