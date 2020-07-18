Scotiabank Downgrades Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Sector Perform

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $361,242,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,743,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,771,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,909,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,158,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

