SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

