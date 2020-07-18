Scharf Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

NYSE V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

