Scharf Investments LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

