Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th.

Sanderson Farms has raised its dividend payment by an average of 860.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sanderson Farms has a payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,005.92 and a beta of 0.62. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

