Salzgitter’s (SZG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SZG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.37) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.08 ($15.81).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €12.99 ($14.60) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €7.77 ($8.73) and a one year high of €21.00 ($23.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

