salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total value of $935,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $2,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,013,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,006,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,551 shares of company stock worth $109,793,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $187.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

