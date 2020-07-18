Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director Sells $115,440.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $115,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SAIL opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -337.07 and a beta of 2.13. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.