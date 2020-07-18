S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 2,434 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

FB stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.50 and a 200-day moving average of $205.77. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

