S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $320,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after buying an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

