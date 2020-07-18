Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of RHP opened at $32.39 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti acquired 3,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.