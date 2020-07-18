Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE:RYI opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $206.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.83. Ryerson has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ryerson by 55.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Ryerson by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

