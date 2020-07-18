Ruth Cairnie Buys 5,000 Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £14,300 ($17,597.83).

Ruth Cairnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Ruth Cairnie acquired 4,987 shares of Babcock International Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £15,559.44 ($19,147.72).

LON BAB opened at GBX 296.20 ($3.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 345.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 436.76. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.67. Babcock International Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.12).

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 69.10 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 68.60 ($0.84) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Babcock International Group PLC will post 8105.7968832 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAB. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($5.78) to GBX 419 ($5.16) in a report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 590.25 ($7.26).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

