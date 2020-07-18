RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL GRP SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of RTL GRP SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. RTL GRP SA/ADR has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

