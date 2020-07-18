Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Insider Acquires £100.24 in Stock

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Stuart Simpson bought 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £100.24 ($123.36).

Stuart Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of Royal Mail stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94), for a total value of £30,579.32 ($37,631.45).

On Monday, June 15th, Stuart Simpson bought 57 shares of Royal Mail stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,918 ($122.05).

On Friday, May 15th, Stuart Simpson bought 58 shares of Royal Mail stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £100.92 ($124.19).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 181.80 ($2.24) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. Royal Mail PLC has a one year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 258.60 ($3.18). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Mail PLC will post 2826.6070054 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 159.75 ($1.97).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

