Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) PT Raised to GBX 1,360 at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its target price increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,360 ($16.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

RDSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,771.30 ($21.80).

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,303.20 ($16.04) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,595.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,636 ($32.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

