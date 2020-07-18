Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,650 ($20.31).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDSA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,575 ($19.38) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,771.30 ($21.80).

LON RDSA opened at GBX 1,303.20 ($16.04) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,335.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,595.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,636 ($32.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

