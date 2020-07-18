Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Sells 345 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,753,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,184,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,446.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,363.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,576.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

