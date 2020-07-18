Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 214.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OPTN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OptiNose by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 181.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 175.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.