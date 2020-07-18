Royal Bank of Canada Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $384.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

Shares of UNH opened at $306.53 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

