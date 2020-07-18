Roth Capital Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Roth Capital reissued their market perform rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALNA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $6.30.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

