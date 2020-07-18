Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,678,000 after acquiring an additional 230,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

